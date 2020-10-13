FEMA mobile command center helping residents in Vernon Parish

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Vernon Parish residents looking for help from FEMA can drive to the sheriff’s office (VPSO).

When people arrive at VPSO, they’ll notice a FEMA mobile command center, which allows residents to the opportunity to receive drive-thru assistance.

“The reason that we’re here is to help people who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura and hurricane Delta,” Vickie Harvey, FEMA’s disaster recovery manager for Leesville, said. “We can help with their FEMA registration... [And if they] want to drop off documents, we can do that too. We can accept their documents and help them get their files scanned.”

Harvey estimates 40 people came to the command center Monday.

