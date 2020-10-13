Advertisement

FEMA mobile command center helping residents in Vernon Parish

“The reason that we’re here is to help people who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura and hurricane Delta,” Vickie Harvey, FEMA’s disaster recovery manager for Leesville, said.
“The reason that we’re here is to help people who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura and hurricane Delta,” Vickie Harvey, FEMA’s disaster recovery manager for Leesville, said.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Vernon Parish residents looking for help from FEMA can drive to the sheriff’s office (VPSO).

When people arrive at VPSO, they’ll notice a FEMA mobile command center, which allows residents to the opportunity to receive drive-thru assistance.

“The reason that we’re here is to help people who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura and hurricane Delta,” Vickie Harvey, FEMA’s disaster recovery manager for Leesville, said. “We can help with their FEMA registration... [And if they] want to drop off documents, we can do that too. We can accept their documents and help them get their files scanned.”

Harvey estimates 40 people came to the command center Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco: Power restored to nearly 90 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
As of 7 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 114,823, or 87 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

News

Properties flooding from water overflow in Kincaid Lake

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria streets are experiencing backwater flooding from an overflow of water in Kincaid Lake.

News

Cleco's Monday Power Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Fran Phoenix with Cleco shares the company's power restoration update for Monday evening.

News

Dixie Lane residents experiencing flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Flooding was a major concern from Hurricane Delta, and now three days removed from the storm, residents in Alexandria are experiencing backwater flooding. Dylan Domangue was on Dixie Lane in the Deerfield community.

Latest News

News

Local fire district responded to 50 water rescue calls after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A Rapides Parish fire district responded to 50 water rescue incidents following Hurricane Delta.

News

Beauregard Electric Monday Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kay Fox from Beauregard Electric shares the latest update from the company on power restoration.

News

Protemp staffing talks local job openings

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protemp staffing talks local job openings

News

PLEDGE KIDS 10-12-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
PLEDGE KIDS 10-12-20

News

Mayor Hall on Alexandria cleanup, flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about flooding recovery in the city.

News

Cenla fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Firefighters rush into action as flooding forces many out of their homes after Hurricane Delta.