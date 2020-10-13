Food Bank of Central Louisiana offering emergency food assistance in nine parishes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is providing emergency food relief to people in nine Central Louisiana parishes following Hurricane Delta.

Emergency food assistance is available to people living in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon and Winn parishes. This means the food bank will be able to distribute food to any household who’s been impacted by Delta, regardless of income.

Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez tells KALB there will be increased mobile distributions throughout the nine parishes over the next couple of weeks.

When coming to pick up food, all you’re asked to bring is a photo ID and a team member will ask about your household size. You can go through the drive-thru style distribution Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

“Our State Food Bank Association approached USDA about this again because there are such widespread power outages and people are coming back online but this storm, we also have the complication of many people experiencing flooding and so, this is a way to try to help them begin the recovery process.”

If you have any questions, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773. The emergency food distribution will run until Disaster SNAP benefits are implemented in the nine affected parishes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.