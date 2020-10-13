Advertisement

Grant Parish DART Virtual Candlelight Vigil

Domestic Abuse Resistance Team
Domestic Abuse Resistance Team(DART)
By DART
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (DART) - The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) is hosting a virtual candlelight vigil to remember, mourn, celebrate and connect on behalf of victims and survivors of intimate partner domestic violence.

The event will be held on October 19 at 6 p.m.

ZOOM INFO:

JOIN ZOOM MEETING HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/96645751085?PWD=ZVD0RLFTBHZFK20XK0F0B3C5EXPZUT09 MEETING ID: 966 4575 1085 PASSCODE: 391608 DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 312 626 6799 US

Livestreaming on Facebook: D.A.R.T.@DartofRuston

Contact: Amanda P. White, Grant Parish Advocate (318) 787-1053 or (318) 627-5575

