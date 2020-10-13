Ice distribution in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three days after Hurricane Delta, there still are residents in Vernon Parish without electricity, and some of them are just looking for something cold to drink.

Monday, the parish passed out ice at the fairgrounds, and one resident made sure to express his gratitude.

“It means the world to me,” Steve Coffman, a Vernon Parish resident said, “We appreciate everything, everybody who’s putting in the time, effort, and money. The whole deal. Hopefully, we can pay it back some kind of way.”

Coffman his family has not had electricity in the past three days.

Parish officials say they will pass out ice again Tuesday, but the location has yet to be determined. Officials ask residents to pay attention to the VPSO Facebook page.

