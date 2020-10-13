LC to host October conference on the role of women in ministry

The following information has been provided by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - Louisiana College will host its annual C3 Conference Oct. 20 in the Granberry Conference Center on campus. The event was postponed from March.

This year’s event will examine the role of women in ministry.

“We are pleased to host this seminar as a continuing ministry of Louisiana College addressing relevant matters through the intersection and convergence of Christ, Church and Culture,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Our guest presenters will bring a unique, Christ-centered response to the role of women in 21st Century ministry. We are confident seminars such as 3C strengthen and stretch our students as they experience intellectual and spiritual growth at LC.”

This year’s speakers are Victoria Dixon, Jess Archer and Dr. Amanda Walker.

“We are delighted that Louisiana College is hosting a conference that highlights the ministry of women in the local church,” said Dr. Marvin Jones, assistant professor of theology and coordinator of C3 ministries. “This evening will be informational as it will address the pertinent issues of women who are seeking God’s calling, doing God’s will, and working in the biblical perimeters of ministry.”

Dixon is pursuing a master’s of divinity at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and is a recent graduate of LC. She will be speaking on the unique challenges of serving God in todays' culture as a young woman.

Archer, representing the women of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, will inform students about ministry options in the LBC and share her own background of her calling to ministry.

Walker is also an LC alumna. She has been involved with teaching women theological truths for their personal growth. She will speak on the biblical role of women in ministry. Walker completed her doctor of educational ministry degree at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Women’s Studies. Her dissertation was “Developing a Training Curriculum to Prepare Women Lay Leaders to Teach Biblical Theology of Womanhood in the Church.” Her book Discovering God’s Design: A Journey to Restore Biblical Womanhood resulted from her research.

She and her husband, Chris, live in Ruston, where he is the College and Missions pastor at Cook Baptist Church. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Jenkins Center for Evangelism and Missions. There will be a Q&A Panel after the presentations. Cultural Credit is available for students.

