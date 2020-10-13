Advertisement

Louisiana lawmakers discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Caleb Cormier moves debris after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land.
Caleb Cormier moves debris after Hurricane Delta moved through, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land.(Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the second time in as many months, Louisianians are picking up the pieces from a devastating hurricane. After Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast in late August with historic force, Hurricane Delta hit the same areas this past weekend.

State and federal agencies are sending more help to address the new devastation. Thousands are without power, and some are without internet spanning back to Hurricane Laura. Louisiana’s lawmakers in Washington say they’re working to get as much federal assistance to the impacted areas as possible.

Watch the one-on-one interviews below with the lawmakers.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

National Politics

McConnell slates October revote on GOP COVID relief plan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns Oct. 19 will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill.

News

Coushatta Casino Resort reopens in aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Coushatta Casino Resort
Coushatta has been closed since Thursday, October 8, as a result of Hurricane Delta.

National

FBI: Groups also discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed more detail about investigators' use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases climbing with troubling signs ahead.

National

Mike Johnson on Delta

Updated: 40 minutes ago

National

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) discusses the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago

VOD Recordings

Kristi Bellard

Updated: 1 hour ago
An easy way for Veterans to get a flu shot. Kristi Bellard previews the Drive Thru Flu Shots event at the Alexandria VA.

VOD Recordings

LeAnn Whitt

Updated: 1 hour ago
LeAnn Whitt provides an update on the Alexandria Zoo's recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.