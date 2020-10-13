Louisiana lawmakers discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Delta

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the second time in as many months, Louisianians are picking up the pieces from a devastating hurricane. After Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast in late August with historic force, Hurricane Delta hit the same areas this past weekend.

State and federal agencies are sending more help to address the new devastation. Thousands are without power, and some are without internet spanning back to Hurricane Laura. Louisiana’s lawmakers in Washington say they’re working to get as much federal assistance to the impacted areas as possible.

Watch the one-on-one interviews below with the lawmakers.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA):

