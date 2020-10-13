Neighbors concerned about flooding on Butte LaRose Road in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s the storm after the storm, flooding following Hurricane Delta.

Many neighbors who live on Butte LaRose Road off of Twin Bridges still have water in their driveways and even inside their homes.

Donald Gregory who’s lived on the street for almost 20 years says water first started pouring into his home at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. He’s still waiting to hear back from an insurance adjuster who was supposed to look at his home following Hurricane Laura when a tree fell, causing roof damage and other problems. Since Delta hit Friday, he’s been living somewhere else, waiting for the water to recede inside his home.

Catherine Deville, Gregory’s neighbor, has lived on Butte LaRose Road for almost 30 years. She says she’s never seen flooding this bad.

“I’ve lived here for 28 years and all I know is it’s rained, rained, rained and it looks like I live on a little island, but it’s slowly been going down.”

Deville says she’s worried the parish has forgotten about her and her neighbors.

Another neighbor tells us flooding off of Twin Bridges hasn’t been this bad in 38 years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.