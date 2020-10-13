Advertisement

Pineville Rebels have COVID-19 case on football team

Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a winning season.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Rebels football team have paused their season after having a positive coronavirus case on their team.

Because of the case, most of their defensive starters and the wide receivers have been quarantined.

Rebel head coach Darin Moore says the positive player began having symptoms on Saturday. The team received the news of the players' test results minutes before practice on Monday.

Moore and his staff are figuring out a plan to potentially play Caldwell Parish this Friday with players that have not been in contact with the positive case.

It’s also important to note that the Rebels recently played the Leesville Wampus Cats on Thursday, October 8.

This is a developing story.

