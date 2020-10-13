South Beauregard cancels game with Tioga; Indians find new opponent

BALL, La. (KALB) - The South Beauregard Knights have canceled their game with the Tioga Indians that was scheduled for Friday, October 16.

Tioga will now face the Brother Martin Crusaders on that same date at Tumey-Ingram Field with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

Indians head coach Kevin Cook says the decision was mutual between the two teams and was centered around giving the Knights time to rebuild their community.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.