Strangers become friends during Hurricane Delta

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Red Cross volunteers from all over the nation came to help people in Central Louisiana after Hurricane Delta. Two strangers credit the storm for turning them into “the best of friends.”

“We are all from different states and met Thursday for the first time,” Emily Hesselbein, the shelter manager with the American Red Cross, said. “Over the last few days, really we’ve just grown closer through this whole experience. It’s fantastic.”

“When you meet so many people that are like-minded and like-hearted in are empathetic and compassionate,” Becky Eisenbraun, the overnight shelter supervisor for the American Red Cross, explained. “You just come together to take care of those in need, and that’s what we do best.”

In total, Red Cross had five volunteers at the fairground in Leesville with the person traveling from Massachusetts to Louisiana.

“It’s just amazing,” Eisenbraun said. “Even in the worst of times, people come together and help each other out, encourage, and support each other.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.