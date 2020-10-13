USPS resumes mail delivery, retail services for705 and 706 ZIP codes with the exception of 3 Post Offices

(USPS) - The Louisiana District has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended, due to Hurricane Delta.

Effective Tuesday, October 13, 2020, all Post Offices beginning with ZIP Codes 705 and 706 will resume delivery and retail services, with the exception of Hackberry, Delcambre, and Cameron, LA.

HACKBERRY POST OFFICE 904 MAIN ST. HACKBERRY, LA, 70645

Both retail and delivery services for the Hackberry Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

SULPHUR POST OFFICE 800 S. POST OAK RD SULPHUR, LA, 70663 Hours: Mon – Fri: 8:30am – 4:30pm; Sat: 10:00am – 12:00pm

DELCAMBRE POST OFFICE 106 W HIGHWAY 14 DELCAMBRE, LA, 70528

Both retail and delivery services for the Delcambre Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

ABBEVILLE POST OFFICE 1421 VETERANS MEMORIAL DR ABBEVILLE LA 70510 Hours: Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm; Sat 9:00am – 12:00pm

CAMERON POST OFFICE 144 ADAM ROUX STREET CAMERON, LA, 70631

Both retail and delivery services for the Cameron Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

LAKE CHARLES POST OFFICE 921 MOSS ST LAKE CHARLES, LA, 70601 Mon-Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm; Sat 8:00am – 12:00pm

