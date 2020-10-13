Advertisement

USPS resumes mail delivery, retail services for705 and 706 ZIP codes with the exception of 3 Post Offices

USPS
USPS(AP IMAGES)
By USPS
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(USPS) - The Louisiana District has announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended, due to Hurricane Delta.

Effective Tuesday, October 13, 2020, all Post Offices beginning with ZIP Codes 705 and 706 will resume delivery and retail services, with the exception of Hackberry, Delcambre, and Cameron, LA.

HACKBERRY POST OFFICE 904 MAIN ST. HACKBERRY, LA, 70645

Both retail and delivery services for the Hackberry Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

SULPHUR POST OFFICE 800 S. POST OAK RD SULPHUR, LA, 70663 Hours: Mon – Fri: 8:30am – 4:30pm; Sat: 10:00am – 12:00pm

DELCAMBRE POST OFFICE 106 W HIGHWAY 14 DELCAMBRE, LA, 70528

Both retail and delivery services for the Delcambre Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

ABBEVILLE POST OFFICE 1421 VETERANS MEMORIAL DR ABBEVILLE LA 70510 Hours: Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm; Sat 9:00am – 12:00pm

CAMERON POST OFFICE 144 ADAM ROUX STREET CAMERON, LA, 70631

Both retail and delivery services for the Cameron Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:

LAKE CHARLES POST OFFICE 921 MOSS ST LAKE CHARLES, LA, 70601 Mon-Fri 8:00am – 5:00pm; Sat 8:00am – 12:00pm

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 USPS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LSUA Cenla economic dashboard for October released

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By LSUA
The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business has released its October 2020 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Check back for the latest updates

State

Gov. Edwards announces program to help Louisiana shrimpers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will operate the Skimmer Turtle Excluder Device Reimbursement Program

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

Latest News

News

CommCare Corporation’s $30,000 donation supports CLTCC allied health program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CLTCC
Students studying in the Allied Health program at CLTCC will have state-of-the-art educational software.

News

Cleco: Power restored to more than 90 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 7 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 114,823, or 87 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

State

SWEPCO provides Hurricane Delta power restoration update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SWEPCO
SWEPCO has updated its estimated times of restoration for Central Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Tuesday will be very pleasant weather wise! Perfect for clean up efforts after Hurricane Delta!

News

FEMA registration by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Vernon Parish residents looking for help from FEMA can take a drive down to the sheriff's office.

News

Suddenlink investigation bill advances

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
A bill from State Rep. Mike Johnson has advanced in the special session to conduct an investigation into Suddenlink -Altice.