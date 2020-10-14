2020 Early Voting Preview in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting begins in Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 16.

Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart is expecting this to be the biggest early voting turnout they’ve had. According to Stewart, more than 6,000 people have already requested mail-in ballots. This is the most ever for Rapides Parish.

Stewart explained they get 300 to 400 ballots into the office a day, and right now there are still 3,000 ballots they are waiting on to be returned. Stewart said there have been no issues with mail-in ballots.

“I think it’s just coming more and more popular the more people hear about the program. The secretary of state’s office does a good job promoting early voting,” Stewart explained.

If you prefer to early vote in person in Rapides Parish, you can stop by the Rapides Parish Courthouse starting on Friday, Oct. 16.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. but Stewart said voters should get there earlier because lines are expected to be long. Remember to bring your identification.

“A lot of people just feel good that they’ve already done it and they don’t have to worry about it on election day. If you come to the courthouse the back will be closed. So, they would need to come through the front and that’s where the line will form at the front,” Stewart said. “We’re not sure what to expect we’re expecting a large crowd. So, we open at 8 o’clock. People do need to come early because we definitely do believe there will be a line. And the states where early voting has already taken place, the lines are long.”

Voters in Rapides Parish can also go to Kees Park in Pineville to early vote. It begins this Friday, Oct. 16 and runs until Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sundays. Stewart explained if you’re in line after 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote, but no one can get in line after 7 p.m.

While voter registration for the presidential election concluded Thurs. Oct. 13, you can still register for upcoming elections by visiting geauxvote.com or downloading the Geaux Vote app. For more information on where you can early vote if you’re not in Rapides Parish, click here for the secretary of state’s website registrar of voters parish list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.