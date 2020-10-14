Advertisement

2020 Early Voting Preview in Rapides Parish

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting begins in Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 16.

Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart is expecting this to be the biggest early voting turnout they’ve had. According to Stewart, more than 6,000 people have already requested mail-in ballots. This is the most ever for Rapides Parish.

Stewart explained they get 300 to 400 ballots into the office a day, and right now there are still 3,000 ballots they are waiting on to be returned. Stewart said there have been no issues with mail-in ballots.

“I think it’s just coming more and more popular the more people hear about the program. The secretary of state’s office does a good job promoting early voting,” Stewart explained.

If you prefer to early vote in person in Rapides Parish, you can stop by the Rapides Parish Courthouse starting on Friday, Oct. 16.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. but Stewart said voters should get there earlier because lines are expected to be long. Remember to bring your identification.

“A lot of people just feel good that they’ve already done it and they don’t have to worry about it on election day. If you come to the courthouse the back will be closed. So, they would need to come through the front and that’s where the line will form at the front,” Stewart said. “We’re not sure what to expect we’re expecting a large crowd. So, we open at 8 o’clock. People do need to come early because we definitely do believe there will be a line. And the states where early voting has already taken place, the lines are long.”

Voters in Rapides Parish can also go to Kees Park in Pineville to early vote. It begins this Friday, Oct. 16 and runs until Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding Sundays. Stewart explained if you’re in line after 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote, but no one can get in line after 7 p.m.

While voter registration for the presidential election concluded Thurs. Oct. 13, you can still register for upcoming elections by visiting geauxvote.com or downloading the Geaux Vote app. For more information on where you can early vote if you’re not in Rapides Parish, click here for the secretary of state’s website registrar of voters parish list.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

State Rep. Mike Johnson talks latest on special session, Suddenlink

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson provides an update from the special session, including the latest with Suddenlink.

News

2020 Early Voting Preview in Rapides Parish

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
My Sherie Johnson speaks with the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters as early voting begins in Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 16.

News

Luke Letlow talks Barrett hearings, presidential election, hurricane damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Luke Letlow, a candidate for Ralph Abraham's 5th Congressional District seat, talks hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, the presidential election, and damage from Laura and Delta.

Latest News

News

Rapides Police Juror McGlothlin discusses Delta flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Rapides Parish Police Juror Sean McGlothlin of District G about the heavily flooded areas in the parish.

News

Tunk's still open for business on Kincaid Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Water has receded at Kincaid Lake where longtime favorite Tunk's Cypress Inn is located.

News

LSP partners for free child seat giveaway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It can be easy to forget about some of the smallest among us affected by a hurricane. That's why Louisiana State Police, the State Highway Safety Commission and University Medical Center New Orleans are partnering up for a unique giveaway program.

News

Power restored to 99 percent of Cleco customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 130,739, or 99 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

News

BECi restores power to 85% of membership

Updated: 3 hours ago
BECi has restored over 85% percent of its membership in less than a week after Hurricane Delta left all 43,000 of our members without power - only 6 weeks after Hurricane Laura did the same.

VOD Recordings

Wesley Brownlee

Updated: 5 hours ago
It grows every year. Wesley Brownlee previews the 3rd annual Flatwoods Trunk or Treat event.