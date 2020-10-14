Advertisement

Gov. Edwards urges all residents to complete 2020 Census ahead of new deadline

Census Day
Census Day(AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Oct. 15, and Governor John Bel Edwards is encouraging everyone to do so.

“This new date leaves little time for Louisiana to make sure we have a full count,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s critical that every household complete the census by tomorrow – in fact, please do it today. This opportunity only comes once every ten years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities. The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education, and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

Click here to complete the census online.

IMPORTANT DETAILS ABOUT THE 2020 CENSUS

  • Internet self-response will be available across the nation through Oct. 15 until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Oct. 16)
  • Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on Oct. 15. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.
  • Paper responses must be postmarked by Oct. 15
  • Non-response follow up census takers will continue resolving non-responding addresses through the end of the day on Oct. 15

