Advertisement

Kanye West tweet showed mock election data, not results

(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West has tweeted bogus early polling results, claiming he was ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race.

The numbers West shared Tuesday evening were purportedly from the Kentucky election, but they were not real results. They were mock election data used by The Associated Press as part of routine testing ahead of elections.

West tweeted a screenshot of mock election data from Kentucky NBC affiliate’s LEX 18 News, which showed West had 40,000 votes in Kentucky and was ahead of Trump and Biden.

The false tweet had more than 11,000 retweets.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

2020 Early Voting Preview in Rapides Parish

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Early voting begins in Louisiana on Friday Oct. 16.

News

State Rep. Mike Johnson talks latest on special session, Suddenlink

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson provides an update from the special session, including the latest with Suddenlink.

News

2020 Early Voting Preview in Rapides Parish

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
My Sherie Johnson speaks with the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters as early voting begins in Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 16.

Latest News

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of Covid-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

National

Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

National

Facing new fire threat, crews deploy to Northern California

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Luke Letlow talks Barrett hearings, presidential election, hurricane damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Luke Letlow, a candidate for Ralph Abraham's 5th Congressional District seat, talks hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, the presidential election, and damage from Laura and Delta.

News

Rapides Police Juror McGlothlin discusses Delta flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Rapides Parish Police Juror Sean McGlothlin of District G about the heavily flooded areas in the parish.

National

New kind of political sign - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Soon a new kind of sign will be popping up in front of metro homes all over.