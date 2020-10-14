Advertisement

La. House passes ‘Ka’Mauri Harrison Act’ in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

Fourth-grader Ka’Mauri Harrison
Fourth-grader Ka'Mauri Harrison
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill related to the case of a Jefferson Parish student who was suspended for handling a BB gun during his virtual class.

House Bill 83, better known as the “Ka’Mauri Harrison Act”, will give families more protections during virtual learning.

Fourth-grader Ka’Mauri Harrison was taking a virtual assessment in September when his younger brother tripped over a BB gun in his bedroom. Jefferson Parish Public Schools then suspended him for six-days for handling the gun.

Jefferson Parish Schools stated that the nine-year-old was suspended because his room was an extension of the classroom and he violated weapons laws on campus.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry later became involved with the case and pushed for Harrison’s suspension to be appealed. He joined Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough, the NRA and the ACLU in demanding that his suspension be rescinded.

Landry released a statement after the bill’s passing Tuesday saying:

“Today, the Louisiana House - in a bi-partisan and unanimous manner - passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, which will ensure due process for our children in this age of virtual learning. I thank Representative Romero and Chairman Garofalo for sponsoring this important students' rights bill. Most importantly, I thank the bill’s namesake - Ka’Mauri Harrison - who has shown courage and maturity well beyond his years. I now look forward to working with Senator Fields to secure a smooth passage through the upper chamber.”

The bill now moves to the Louisiana Senate for a vote that is scheduled to happen Thursday.

