La. lawmakers debating bill to allow nursing home visitation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are expected to debate a bill that would guarantee you could visit your loved ones in a nursing home no matter what the state’s coronavirus numbers say.

Right now, nursing home residents can only see visitors if the parish they live in has a handle on the virus.

The meetups usually have to take place outside and there’s a limit on the number of visitors who can actually be on the property at one time.

Under this proposal, nursing home residents would be able to pick and choose who they see without limitations.

Visitors would still have to wear a mask and social distance.

