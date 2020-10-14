Advertisement

Louisiana State Univ. creates presidential search committee

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University’s governing board has announced the creation of a 20-member search committee to select a new system president.

The announcement Wednesday comes nearly a year after F. King Alexander left the job.

It remains unclear whether the LSU Board of Supervisors' search committee will be looking for someone to work both as system president and chancellor of the main campus in Baton Rouge or will want two separate leaders.

The committee will “prepare a position description” and recommend which structure it suggests.

Tom Galligan has been working as interim president since January. He was dean of LSU’s law school.

