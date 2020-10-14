Advertisement

LSU AT FLORIDA FOOTBALL GAME POSTPONED

A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet is seen prior to an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan University Eagles at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Louisiana State University won 44-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet is seen prior to an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan University Eagles at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Louisiana State University won 44-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU at Florida football game of October 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12 in Gainesville.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support. It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best.”

