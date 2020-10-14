Advertisement

Major General Frank leaving Fort Polk

Major General (MG) Patrick D. Frank will be leaving Fort Polk and headed to MacDill Airforce Base. Brigadier General (BG) David S. Doyle will takeover in MG Frank's place.
Major General (MG) Patrick D. Frank will be leaving Fort Polk and headed to MacDill Airforce Base. Brigadier General (BG) David S. Doyle will takeover in MG Frank's place.(Fort Polk & JRTC)
By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Monday morning, Fort Polk held their change of command ceremony. Major General (MG) Patrick D. Frank will be leaving Fort Polk and headed to MacDill Airforce Base.

Brigadier General (BG) David S. Doyle will takeover in MG Frank’s place. BG David comes from Fort Bragg and returns to Fort Polk after being station at the installation about two years ago.

“Dave, Welcome home to you and Renee,” MG Frank said during his speech at the ceremony. “JRTC and the communities of Central Louisiana are excited to have team Doyle return to JRTC and Fort Polk. To our soldiers and families, it has been my honor to serve by your side, as we continued to answer the nation’s call and wrote the next chapter in the history of JRTC and Fort Polk. All the way!”

“Renee and I are absolutely grateful to return to the home of heroes and thrilled to rejoin this warm Louisiana community,” BG Doyle said. “There’s no place in the army that better exemplifies that people are first and winning matters. If you have any doubts about that, all you have to do is look back at how this Fort Polk team cared for our tropical lightning soldiers during Hurricane delta and see how the warrior brigade is getting ready to go out to the fight and train to win.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco: Power restored to 96 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 7 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 126,692, or 96 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who lost power due to Hurricane Delta.

News

South Beauregard cancels game with Tioga; Indians find new opponent

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Beauregard Knights have canceled their game with the Tioga Indians that was scheduled for Friday, October 16.

News

DeQuincy cancels game with Leesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
The DeQuincy Tigers have canceled their game with the Leesville Wampus Cats that was scheduled for Friday, October 16.

News

Strangers become friends during Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Red Cross volunteers from all over the nation came to help people in Central Louisiana after Hurricane Delta. Two strangers credit the storm for turning them into “the best of friends.”

Latest News

News

City of Pineville talks Hurricane Delta response, residents react

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The City of Pineville has not fully recovered from Hurricane Laura when it took on a second blow from Hurricane Delta.

News

Warhorses return to action after quarantining

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Peabody Warhorse football team return to action this week after being in quarantine because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Rapides Parish sheriff shares update on Delta recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood about Delta flood recovery.

News

Hurricane Delta response form mayor and residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
We speak with Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields and residents of the city about the effects Delta had in the area.

News

Early voting in Rapides Parish starts Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Lin Stewart, the Rapides Registrar of Voters, breaks down what you need to know when early voting for the November election begins on Friday.

News

City of Pineville meet to address drainage of flooding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The City of Pineville has not fully recovered from Hurricane Laura when Delta came knocking last weekend.