Major General Frank leaving Fort Polk

FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Monday morning, Fort Polk held their change of command ceremony. Major General (MG) Patrick D. Frank will be leaving Fort Polk and headed to MacDill Airforce Base.

Brigadier General (BG) David S. Doyle will takeover in MG Frank’s place. BG David comes from Fort Bragg and returns to Fort Polk after being station at the installation about two years ago.

“Dave, Welcome home to you and Renee,” MG Frank said during his speech at the ceremony. “JRTC and the communities of Central Louisiana are excited to have team Doyle return to JRTC and Fort Polk. To our soldiers and families, it has been my honor to serve by your side, as we continued to answer the nation’s call and wrote the next chapter in the history of JRTC and Fort Polk. All the way!”

“Renee and I are absolutely grateful to return to the home of heroes and thrilled to rejoin this warm Louisiana community,” BG Doyle said. “There’s no place in the army that better exemplifies that people are first and winning matters. If you have any doubts about that, all you have to do is look back at how this Fort Polk team cared for our tropical lightning soldiers during Hurricane delta and see how the warrior brigade is getting ready to go out to the fight and train to win.”

