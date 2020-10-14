New Orleans City Council could sue Secretary of State over lack of ballot drop locations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council could file a lawsuit against the Louisiana Secretary of State over absentee ballots.

They want more drop off locations to be added.

As it stands now, voters can drop off absentee ballots at two locations, New Orleans City Hall and the Algiers Court House.

Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin’s office has said absentee ballots that are not mailed or faxed, can be hand-delivered to your parish’s registrar of voters office.

“I am telling you in this plan what I need logistically to provide for a good election, one that elections officials all around this state can implement and one that we can hopefully get us closer to normal procedures as possible understanding the issues that we are dealing with and the challenges that we are dealing with. My concern is solely that. I developed that I know could pass the legislature because that’s what has to be done to have a plan.”

City Council vice president Helena Moreno wants additional ballot drop off locations and cited a similar push in Ohio.

“We must fight to expand safe access to voting for all New Orleanians. It is incredibly disappointing that the legislature and the Secretary of State continue to develop new barriers to voting. We won’t' stand for it in New Orleans,” said Councilmember Moreno. “That’s why we’re pursuing all avenues to expand - not restrict - the right to vote. My colleagues and I have fought for and successfully opened the Smoothie King center for safe early voting. We’ve held voter registration and information drives throughout the city. And we’ve made election day an official city holiday so that working people have the maximum opportunity to cast their ballot.”

Last week, a federal court struck down an order in Ohio that barred multiple drop off boxes.

The council will consider the motion to file suit at a special meeting this afternoon.

