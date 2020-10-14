NFL changes previous plan to host 2024 Super Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025. The city was originally scheduled to host the big game in 2024, but a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras forced them and the NFL to move their hosting back one year.

According to a news release, at the time the city put in their bid for the 2024 Super Bowl the league and host city agreed to work together to award the next available Super Bowl in the event the league shifted to a 17-game schedule.

“This isn’t our first at-bat when it comes to contingency planning,” said Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, anticipated this possible scenario during the original bid, and we made sure to guarantee that New Orleans would not lose the event altogether if the scenario played out.”

The new CBA approved did indeed add a game to the league schedule. The NFL has not announced the new host city for the ’24 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX will be the 12th time the city has hosted a Super Bowl.

“New Orleans' proposal promoted the undeniable assets of a world-class NFL venue in one of America’s most culturally diverse cities that fosters an incredible spirit for music, fun and love of major sporting events. We are looking forward to making this game and its surrounding activities a great celebration of football and culture for people from all over the world,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson.

