Orgeron: Myles Brennan doubtful for Florida game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan is doubtful for the game against Florida due to injury.

Orgeron said the injury occurred on a collision near the goal line in the first half against Missouri.

He added the two true freshman quarterbacks, T.J. Finley and Max Johnson, have been equally sharing the reps in practice.

He also said Johnson is more of a runner, while Finley has a strong arm.

