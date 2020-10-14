Advertisement

Warhorses return to action after quarantining

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Peabody Warhorse football team return to action this week after being in quarantine because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

They haven’t had any kind of action for the past two weeks which means one of two things: the team could be really motivated to play or the team could show rust.

Warhorse head coach Marvin Hall is hoping for the motivation.

“I’m excited but nervous at the same time,” Hall said. “We have not practiced in two weeks as a football team. I’m just trying to keep them motivated and keep their eyes on what we’re trying to get accomplished. They’re eager to play someone else other than practicing against themselves.”

The Warhorses face the Lakeside Warriors on Thursday night at home. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

