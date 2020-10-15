APD investigating homicide on Kelly Street

The following information has been provided by The Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - On October 14, around 5 p.m., Alexandria Police received a report of a possible deceased person in a residence in the 1900 block of Kelly Street. Upon execution of a search warrant by the detective division, a deceased person was located inside the residence. The Crime Scene Unit was called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

