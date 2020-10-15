Advertisement

APD investigating homicide on Kelly Street

Fatal crash on I-65 North
Fatal crash on I-65 North(AP)
By APD
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by The Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - On October 14, around 5 p.m., Alexandria Police received a report of a possible deceased person in a residence in the 1900 block of Kelly Street. Upon execution of a search warrant by the detective division, a deceased person was located inside the residence. The Crime Scene Unit was called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

