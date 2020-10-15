ASH, Pineville volleyball fall in mid-season matchup’s

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans and Pineville Rebels were searching for their second win of the season, but both fall in close matchups. Trojans fall on the road at West Monroe 25-11, 25-13, 25-21 and the Rebels fought back at home, falling 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.

Check out the highlights from both games!

