ASH, Pineville volleyball fall in mid-season matchup’s
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans and Pineville Rebels were searching for their second win of the season, but both fall in close matchups. Trojans fall on the road at West Monroe 25-11, 25-13, 25-21 and the Rebels fought back at home, falling 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.
Check out the highlights from both games!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.