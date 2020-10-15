Advertisement

Avoyelles Mustang football team has COVID-19 case

The Avoyelles Mustangs made history in 2019, winning their first playoff game in school history. Now, they are aiming for something more.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustang football has a positive coronavirus case on their team.

As a result, the team’s game with the Lakeview Gators scheduled for Friday, October 16 has been canceled.

The team will now stop football activities for the next eight days.

Avoyelles becomes the third Central Louisiana football program to stop football activities because of COVID-19. They join Peabody, who returns to action Friday, and Pineville.

Pineville announced having a COVID-19 case on their team on Tuesday.

