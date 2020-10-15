Advertisement

Boyce PD seeking suspect in Boone’s Pharmacy burglary investigation

Kaylan Darien Lofton
Kaylan Darien Lofton(Boyce Police)
By Boyce Police Department
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Boyce Police Department:

BOYCE, La. (BOYCE PD) - The Boyce Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kaylan Darien Lofton, 20, who is wanted on multiple charges.

On October 13, Boyce PD executed a search warrant on Mayo Street in Boyce for stolen items from Boone’s Pharmacy. Law Enforcement also had two arrest warrants for Lofton, stemming from a burglary at Boone’s Pharmacy on October 1, including: two counts of simple burglary, one count of criminal conspiracy, three counts of criminal trespass, one count of simple criminal damage over $1000, 15 counts of theft, 14 counts of prohibited acts schedule IV and one count of prohibited acts schedule III. From October 10, the second arrest warrant charge is attempted burglary of Boone’s Pharmacy in Boyce: one count of attempted simple burglary, criminal conspiracy, simple criminal damage under $1000 and one count of criminal trespass.

During the house’s search for the stolen pharmacy items, the following was discovered: two pounds of marijuana, several scales with marijuana residue on them, a grinder, and a bag sealer with marijuana residue on the machine. An additional warrant was issued for Lofton for one possession with intent to distribute CDS1, three counts of drug paraphernalia.

Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you have any information on Lofton’s whereabouts.

