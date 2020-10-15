Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to discuss storm recovery, coronavirus Thursday at 2 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP
By WAFB
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, Oct. 15. at 2 p.m.

The governor is expected to talk about recovery efforts from both hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as the state’s COVID-19 response.

