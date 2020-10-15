Gov. Edwards to discuss storm recovery, coronavirus Thursday at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, Oct. 15. at 2 p.m.

You can stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

The governor is expected to talk about recovery efforts from both hurricanes Laura and Delta, as well as the state’s COVID-19 response.

