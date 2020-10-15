Hurricane Laura and Delta FEMA Facts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 recently released incorrect information about FEMA reimbursing gas if a receipt was provided at a Disaster Recovery Center. FEMA does not reimburse for gas used in generators, other equipment or transportation gas.

The following information has been provided by FEMA:

Other Needs Assistance (ONA) may provide financial assistance for childcare if families lose income and/or childcare costs increase as a result of a disaster. FEMA may reimburse eligible applicants' up to eight weeks or $1,500, whichever is less.

ONA may also reimburse eligible survivors for purchases like generators, chainsaws, carbon monoxides detectors, smoke detectors, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and weather radios.

Eligibility requirements include:

The survivor meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA assistance. The generator was purchased or rented after a disruption in electrical utility service due to Hurricane Laura (proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items must be submitted). FEMA may reimburse survivors up to $449 for generators and up to $179.99 for chainsaws. FEMA may also reimburse applicants for the following items: carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, humidifiers and weather radios.

Help spread the word: if anyone receives a letter saying they are ineligible for FEMA assistance, they should not be discouraged. They just may need to provide additional information. In fact, missing documentation and not enough damage to essential living spaces are among the most common reasons survivors can initially be found ineligible.

Examples of missing documentation include an insurance settlement letter, proof of residence, proof of ownership of the property or proof that the damaged property was your primary residence at the time of the disaster. The goal of FEMA housing assistance is to ensure people live in safe, sanitary and functional housing. FEMA assistance is not insurance. Your home may have suffered storm damage, but if it did not affect essential living space, you may not be determined eligible for assistance. FEMA considers the kitchen, bathrooms and occupied bedrooms as essential living spaces. If anyone thinks an error was made regarding their case, they have the right to appeal. The appeal must be in writing and include new information or documentation. Start the process and get assistance with their appeal letter by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), or just follow your instructions in your letter.

Do not use a generator inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area . Keep them outside of your living spaces and away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come inside. Place generators at least 20 feet away from your home.

self-report their damages to the state by visiting: . Remember, any determination for federal assistance due to damages from Hurricane Delta will be made after damage assessments are completed by state and local officials. Local and state officials continue assessing damages from Hurricane Delta. Survivors are encouraged toto the state by visiting: www.damage.la.gov Remember, any determination fordue to damages from Hurricane Deltaby state and local officials.

