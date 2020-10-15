Larose man arrested for 88 counts of child pornography possession

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Errol Anthony Kiger, 56, of Larose, was arrested on 88 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen, according to a report from Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry made the announcement on Wednesday even that his cybercrime unit made the arrest with the help of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office,

Kiger was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail.

“Every time a sexual abuse image or video of a child is viewed, that child is re-victimized,” said AG Landry. “My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes, and we will continue working hard to find, arrest, and prosecute child predators.”

