Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to compile a list of fall activities! Check back for more updates.

October 24:

Montgomery Animal Hospital 10:00 to 12:00 for Canines in Costumes! We will host drive-thru trick or treating and a costume contest for CHILDREN and PETS. Cajunman Sneauxballs will also have snowcones available for purchase for people and pets. Please read below for specific details on the costume contest. If you are entering a pet in the costume contest, there will be a $10 entry fee. All proceeds will benefit the Wrigley Speaker Fund. Click here to learn more about the fund. Precautions will be taken between each family to clean and sanitize the photo area. All treats/prizes will be individually wrapped.

October 30:

Halloween Candy Stop (Rapides Parish Healthy Initiatives Coalition) from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Downtown Mini Park (Family-friendly drive-thru experience)

Drive-thru Trick or Treating at Keller Williams Real Estate (3600 Jackson Street) from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. They will have pre-made candy bags for kids and raffle tickets for the adults for a date night basket.

