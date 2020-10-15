Louisiana man arrested for possession of pornography involving juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Springfield, Louisiana man has been arrested for multiple charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to authorities.

Brantley Joseph Jubin, 33, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and formally charged with six counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen and one count of obstruction of justice.

