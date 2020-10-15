LSP investigating trooper involved shooting in Winn Parish

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

WINNFIELD, La. (LSP) - Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday, Louisiana State Police was requested by Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with a barricaded suspect in the 1700 block of Front Street in Winnfield.

Prior to State Police being contacted, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve an arrest warrant for burglary charges for Cornelius Street, 42. Upon their arrival, the Sheriff’s Office encountered gunfire from Street. At that time, he barricaded himself inside the residence along with family members.

During the course of the incident, Street ended communications with law enforcement and refused to be taken into custody while igniting a fire in the residence. As the incident progressed, Street continued to threaten Troopers and Deputies with a firearm resulting in Street being shot by law enforcement. Street was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No family members, Deputies or Troopers were injured during this encounter.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and there is no further information available at this time.

