Missing Monroe teen spotted in Rapides Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe say a teenager reported missing has been spotted in Rapides Parish.

According to police, 16-year-old Sierra S. Grantham was reportedly seen at a Walmart and could be staying at a hotel in the area. They believe she is with an unknown Black male in a Lincoln Town car. No further description of the car is available.

Grantham was staying at a youth home in Monroe when she was reported missing on Oct. 8, 2020. She is not from the Monroe area.

Police say she is 5′2″ and weighs about 125 lbs. Police say she has several tattoos, including a quote on her thighs. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a hoodie, and pearl earrings.

If you know where to find her, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.

About Runaway Children:

The following information applies to cases of runaway children, in general. Its inclusion here is merely to inform. Each individual case is different.

More than 90% of children who are reported “missing” are runaways. According to experts, runaway children should not be treated any less seriously than other missing children. Often they are ill-prepared to be away from home and have little food and money. Experts say runaway children are the least likely to make it back home. You can read more at the Polly Klaas Foundation here.

Knowingly harboring a runaway is a crime.

