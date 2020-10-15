Advertisement

NBC holds fast to dueling town halls despite celebrity anger

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a NBC Town Hall at Pérez Art Museum, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Miami.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a NBC Town Hall at Pérez Art Museum, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Miami.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News isn’t backing down from its decision to schedule President Donald Trump for a town hall in the same time slot that his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, is speaking on ABC.

More than 100 Hollywood celebrities sent a letter Wednesday to NBC asking the network to change the time of the Trump event.

Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Sterling K. Brown, Aaron Sorkin and J.J. Abrams were among the Hollywood stars seeking the change.

NBC News boss Cesar Conde said Thursday that the decision was based on fairness, not business considerations. It wanted Trump to appear at the same time as Biden did on its network last Thursday.

