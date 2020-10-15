No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette drops heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - In the battle of two unbeatens in the Sun Belt Conference, it was the home-favored No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette that had a blemish on its record when the game was over.

The Ragin Cajuns (3-1) fell 30-27 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who played his prep ball at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, was 14-of-24 for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception. Lewis was also the leading rusher for the Cajuns, netting 84 yards on six carries, including an eight-yard touchdown run. He also had a 51-yard run that set up the team’s final touchdown.

With the game tied, 27-27, Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi made a 40-yard field goal with :04 left to give the Chanticleers the win.

More to come.

