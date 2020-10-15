Advertisement

OHSEP: Teams working to conduct damage assessment for Rapides Parish

Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana
Tree damage in Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
By OHSEP
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (OHSEP) - Starting October 15, residents in Rapides Parish may see the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and outside agencies like the Miami Dade Search and Rescue Team in their neighborhood.

They’re all working together under the state fire marshal to conduct damage assessment for the parish that is essential in getting the parish declared federally for aid. They are doing EXTERIOR assessment only of properties, but they may need to step on to your property at some point. However, they WILL NOT enter your house. You don’t need to be present while they’re there. They will be credentialed.

For questions, call Deputy Adam Wilson with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office at 225-400-4339.

