Open enrollment for Louisiana Medicaid managed care members begins October 15

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - Open enrollment for Healthy Louisiana begins October 15, 2020, and runs through November 30, 2020. During this time, people enrolled in Medicaid’s managed care program, known as Healthy Louisiana, have the opportunity to choose a new health plan and dental plan.

Previously, all Medicaid members received dental coverage through one dental plan but for the first time this year there is a choice between plans.

There are five health plans and two dental plans to choose from. Enrollment changes made during this time will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

Open enrollment is the only time Healthy Louisiana members can change health plans without a qualifying reason, outside of their initial enrollment period.

There are several ways for a member to change health plans. Members can make their choices online at www.myplan.healthy.la.gov, by using the Healthy Louisiana mobile app, by calling the Healthy Louisiana enrollment center at 1-855-229-6848, or by following the directions, completing and returning the paper enrollment form that came in their mail.

Members affected by recent hurricanes who did not receive Open Enrollment information in the mail may call the Healthy Louisiana Enrollment Center at 1-855-229-6848 to request information. They can also compare plans online at www.myplan.healthy.la.gov.

