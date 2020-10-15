Advertisement

Open enrollment for Louisiana Medicaid managed care members begins October 15

Healthy Louisiana members can choose between five health plans and two dental plans
Medical symbol
Medical symbol(AP Images)
By LDH
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - Open enrollment for Healthy Louisiana begins October 15, 2020, and runs through November 30, 2020. During this time, people enrolled in Medicaid’s managed care program, known as Healthy Louisiana, have the opportunity to choose a new health plan and dental plan.

Previously, all Medicaid members received dental coverage through one dental plan but for the first time this year there is a choice between plans.

There are five health plans and two dental plans to choose from. Enrollment changes made during this time will go into effect on January 1, 2021.

Open enrollment is the only time Healthy Louisiana members can change health plans without a qualifying reason, outside of their initial enrollment period.  

There are several ways for a member to change health plans. Members can make their choices online at www.myplan.healthy.la.gov, by using the Healthy Louisiana mobile app, by calling the Healthy Louisiana enrollment center at 1-855-229-6848, or by following the directions, completing and returning the paper enrollment form that came in their mail.

Members affected by recent hurricanes who did not receive Open Enrollment information in the mail may call the Healthy Louisiana Enrollment Center at 1-855-229-6848 to request information. They can also compare plans online at www.myplan.healthy.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lin Stewart

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart, answers your questions about voting on Election Day, November 3.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

News

Organization providing assistance for people impact by flooding from Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief teams are providing aid for people impacted by Hurricane Delta's flooding.

Latest News

News

OHSEP: Teams working to conduct damage assessment for Rapides Parish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By OHSEP
Organizations working together under the state fire marshal to conduct damage assessment for the parish.

State

SWEPCO completes Hurricane Delta power restoration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SWEPCO
Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) updates

State

Gov. Edwards to discuss storm recovery, coronavirus Thursday at 2 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB
The governor will be speaking at 2 p.m.

News

Cleco crews to wrap up Hurricane Delta restoration Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 130,739, or 99 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Changes are on the way to the Central Louisiana weather pattern. Tyler tells us on this Thursday morning what those are!

News

Hotels in Louisiana receiving increase in business after recent hurricanes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The hotel industry has been one of the few businesses that actually picked up after the recent hurricanes that came through Central Louisiana.