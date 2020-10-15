Advertisement

Organization providing assistance for people impact by flooding from Delta

An Alexandria Church is housing teams of volunteers from across the country providing aid for hurricane victims.
An Alexandria Church is housing teams of volunteers from across the country providing aid for hurricane victims.(Javonti Thomas KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s take-two for Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief. The group brought in hundreds of volunteers during Hurricane Laura and now they’re deploying to help after Hurricane Delta.

“Many of the volunteers just arrived home from Laura when Delta caused destruction,” Steve Horn, Executive Director of Louisiana Baptist.

Teams from Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky are stationed in Alexandria. Louisiana Baptist also added more command centers to address hurricane damage and coordinate relief area. They are in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Deridder, Leesville and Alexandria.

Hurricane Laura was a major wind event, but Hurricane Delta brought lots of rain. They are now turning their attention to water mitigation.

“If someone’s uninsured...we can help them go in and rip everything out,” Horn said. “There’s a process of using the right materials and chemicals so they won’t have that continued mold and mildew problems.”

They’re also providing help for people with tree damage on their homes or blocking roadways.

If you’re in Central Louisiana you can receive help by calling 318-880-4382. If you’re in the southern part of the state call 318-880-4383.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lin Stewart

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart, answers your questions about voting on Election Day, November 3.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

News

OHSEP: Teams working to conduct damage assessment for Rapides Parish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By OHSEP
Organizations working together under the state fire marshal to conduct damage assessment for the parish.

Latest News

News

OHSEP: Teams working to conduct damage assessment for Rapides Parish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By OHSEP
Organizations working together under the state fire marshal to conduct damage assessment for the parish.

News

Cleco crews to wrap up Hurricane Delta restoration Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 4 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 130,739, or 99 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Changes are on the way to the Central Louisiana weather pattern. Tyler tells us on this Thursday morning what those are!

News

Hotels in Louisiana receiving increase in business after recent hurricanes

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The hotel industry has been one of the few businesses that actually picked up after the recent hurricanes that came through Central Louisiana.

News

Hotels in Louisiana receiving increase in business after recent hurricanes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The hotel industry has been one of the few businesses that actually picked up after the recent hurricanes that came through Central Louisiana.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.