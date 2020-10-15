Organization providing assistance for people impact by flooding from Delta

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s take-two for Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief. The group brought in hundreds of volunteers during Hurricane Laura and now they’re deploying to help after Hurricane Delta.

“Many of the volunteers just arrived home from Laura when Delta caused destruction,” Steve Horn, Executive Director of Louisiana Baptist.

Teams from Arkansas, Texas and Kentucky are stationed in Alexandria. Louisiana Baptist also added more command centers to address hurricane damage and coordinate relief area. They are in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Deridder, Leesville and Alexandria.

Hurricane Laura was a major wind event, but Hurricane Delta brought lots of rain. They are now turning their attention to water mitigation.

“If someone’s uninsured...we can help them go in and rip everything out,” Horn said. “There’s a process of using the right materials and chemicals so they won’t have that continued mold and mildew problems.”

They’re also providing help for people with tree damage on their homes or blocking roadways.

If you’re in Central Louisiana you can receive help by calling 318-880-4382. If you’re in the southern part of the state call 318-880-4383.

