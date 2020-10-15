Advertisement

State Fire Marshal investigates fatal Woodworth fire

(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Staff & SFM
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was released to KALB courtesy of the State Fire Marshal’s Office:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Woodworth that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

SFM says around 10:30 p.m. on October 12, the Woodworth Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of North Spring Drive. A neighbor, who called 911, reported hearing a sound similar to fireworks before going outside to investigate and discovering a glow in the direction of the home.

Firefighters later discovered the body of a 62-year-old female inside. Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the extent of the damage, which included structural collapse, the origin of the fire and its cause remain undetermined. Through witness statements, investigators have learned it is unlikely that there are any potential storm-related causes associated with this fire, but that is not ruled out yet. Deputies do not consider this fire suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

