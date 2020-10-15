Advertisement

Twitter reports major outage

“Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Twitter is reporting a massive outage.

No new tweets were appearing on the microblogging site.

Users were greeted with this message when trying to post, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.”

“We are continuing to monitor as our teams investigate. More updates to come,” Twitter said on the company’s status website said.

Reports of the Twitter outage peaked just before 6 p.m. ET on the Downdetector website.

