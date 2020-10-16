Coach Nick Saban tests negative for COVID-19 Thursday after initial positive day prior

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement from the university.

Saban’s initial positive test was announced by Alabama Athletics on Wednesday. When tested again Thursday by an SEC appointed lab, the test came back negative.

Officials say the initial positive result came from an outside lab used to supplement SEC-mandated testing. But the test performed Thursday was performed by an SEC appointed lab.

According to Jeff Allen, the Director of Sports Medicine at UA, Saban was evaluated by physicians again on Friday. He continues to be asymptomatic.

According to the SEC, if Saban receives three negative PCR tests through an SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive and he would be allowed to return to the team.

The full statement from Jeff Allen is below:

“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. Robinson. He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC-mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false-positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.