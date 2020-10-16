Advertisement

Coach Nick Saban tests negative for COVID-19 Thursday after initial positive day prior

Alabama coach Nick Saban
Alabama coach Nick Saban(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement from the university.

Saban’s initial positive test was announced by Alabama Athletics on Wednesday. When tested again Thursday by an SEC appointed lab, the test came back negative.

Officials say the initial positive result came from an outside lab used to supplement SEC-mandated testing. But the test performed Thursday was performed by an SEC appointed lab.

According to Jeff Allen, the Director of Sports Medicine at UA, Saban was evaluated by physicians again on Friday. He continues to be asymptomatic.

According to the SEC, if Saban receives three negative PCR tests through an SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive and he would be allowed to return to the team.

The full statement from Jeff Allen is below:

“Coach Saban was evaluated again today by Dr. Robinson. He continues to be asymptomatic and without fever. We are continuing to follow the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives. A PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative. For clarification, the initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC-mandated testing. He will continue to remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests. Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false-positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Week 3: Full High School football schedule

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Check out the full Week 3 schedule for games on Friday and Saturday night!

Sports

Trojans, Warhorses win big at home in Week 3

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans celebrated their homecoming, winning big over Green Oaks 44-16, while the Peabody Warhorses also handled business against Lakeside for their first week back from quarantine, 53-14.

Sports

Game of the Week Preview: Menard vs Many

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Game of the Week Preview: Menard vs Many

Sports

Green Oaks vs ASH, Peabody vs Lakeside

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
High school football highlights from Green Oaks vs ASH and Peabody vs Lakeside.

Latest News

ACA Athlete Of The Week

Tioga’s Demetric Payne returns from torn ACL; dominates against Jena

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sept. 27, 2019 is a day that Tioga’s Demetric Payne won’t forget. Against the Jena Giants, Payne tore his ACL.

Sports

Tioga’s Demetric Payne returns from torn ACL; dominates against Jena

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Sept. 27, 2019 is a day that Tioga’s Demetric Payne won’t forget. Against the Jena Giants, Payne tore his ACL.

Sports

Avoyelles Mustang football team has COVID-19 case

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Avoyelles Mustangs football has a positive COVID-19 case on their team.

Sports

ASH, Pineville volleyball fall in mid-season matchup’s

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The ASH Trojans and Pineville Rebels were searching for their second win of the season, but both fall in close matchups.

Sports

No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette drops heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
In the battle of two unbeatens in the Sun Belt Conference, it was the home-favored No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette that had a blemish on its record when the game was over.

Sports

Coastal Carolina vs ULL

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
Coastal Carolina vs ULL