Ball resident killed in two-vehicle crash on HWY 28

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Ball resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on HWY 28 just east of HWY 116 on Thursday, October 15.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Shayde Johnson, 25, was traveling westbound on HWY 28. For reasons still under investigation, Johnson’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound truck head-on.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

