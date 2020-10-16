Advertisement

Boyce man shot after pointing shotgun at deputies

Zachery Lee Chappell
Zachery Lee Chappell(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BOYCE, La. (RPSO) - On October 10, around 6:24 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call in reference to what was first reported as a disturbance in the 300 block of Cleveland Road in Boyce. While on the way to the call, deputies were updated and advised the suspect, later identified as Zachery Lee Chappell, 31, had allegedly made threats to harm himself and was armed with a shotgun.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainants and immediately got them to safety.  According to the complainants, Chappell had returned to a camper type trailer he was living in before deputies arrived.  As deputies were attempting to make contact with Chappell, they were met with gunfire from inside the camper.  As deputies continued to attempt to establish contact with Chappell, he exited the camper, pointing the shotgun at deputies.  Deputies, being in fear of being shot, shot Chappell, hitting him twice in the torso.  With the assistance of RPSO SWAT team members, Chappell was taken into custody without further incident and given medical aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived.  Chappell was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital.

On October 14, Chappell was released from the hospital and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for disturbing the peace, two counts of unauthorized entry, twelve counts of illegal use of a weapon and six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.  Chappell remains in jail at this time in lieu of a $52,500 bond.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Both deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave as is customary in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS).

“This is another one of those deadly and unfortunate incidents which, thankfully, turned out without anyone losing their life” said Sheriff Mark Wood.  “I want to commend our deputies for the restraint they exercised in dealing with this suspect and pray for healing for all those involved.”

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the Boyce Police Department and the Alexandria Police Department for their assistance in this incident.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that the rain activity will be over with between 12-2PM on Friday. A glorious weekend ahead!

News

Groundbreaking held in Pineville for upcoming Whataburger location

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Gauthier
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday, October 15 to welcome a new restaurant to Pineville: Whataburger!

Latest News

News

Whataburger coming to Pineville

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday, October 15 to welcome a new restaurant to Pineville: Whataburger!

News

United Ways' Hurricane Laura Recovery Program

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The United Way has announced a program that's launching to help those affected by Hurricane Laura navigate their way through the recovery process.

State

Office of Public Health schedules flu clinics across the state

Updated: 12 hours ago
With flu season starting in Louisiana and COVID-19 remaining widespread across the state, now is the time to get your annual flu shot.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Erspamer breaks down potential amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont and Steven Maxwell
Al and Steven speak with Daniel Erspamer, CEO for the Pelican Institute, to break down seven amendments to the Louisiana Constitution.

News

Breaking down amendments to the Louisiana Constitution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Al and Steven speak with Daniel Erspamer, CEO for the Pelican Institute, to break down seven amendments to the Louisiana Constitution.