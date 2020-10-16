Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Erspamer breaks down potential amendments to Louisiana Constitution

By Al Quartemont and Steven Maxwell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As you head to the polls to early vote, or if you wait until Election Day, either way, you’ll be voting on seven amendments to the Louisiana Constitution. Those amendments are always a challenge for voters to understand, especially if they are seeing them for the first time.

As an effort to help educate our viewers, KALB talked with Daniel Erspamer, CEO for the Pelican Institute, a think tank and leading voice for free markets in Louisiana. For more on the Pelican Institute, you can click here.

For a printable form to break down what your ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote will mean on the amendments, the Public Affairs Research Council (PAR), has published that here or at this link.

Breaking down amendments to the Louisiana Constitution

