Groundbreaking held in Pineville for upcoming Whataburger location

By Ben Gauthier
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday, October 15 to welcome a new restaurant to Pineville: Whataburger!

The fast food franchise, which as you may have guessed, specializes in hamburgers and is set to open shop in early 2021.

Whataburger says that this will create 125 jobs in the community, ranging from team member to management.

Although the Lofton Drive location of Whataburger plans to open by the end of January, you can start applying for a position there now by heading over to Snagajob.com

Posted by City of Pineville, La on Thursday, October 15, 2020

