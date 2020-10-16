Advertisement

Long lines as expanded early voting opens in Louisiana

By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Thousands are taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early in Louisiana ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Friday is the first day of an early voting period that lasts until Oct. 27.

Long lines and waits of up to two hours have been reported in some spots.

In New Orleans, where there are five designated early voting spots, many voters have opted to head to a basketball arena downtown that’s usually the home of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

The presidential race appears to be driving much of the interest in early voting.

