Louisiana Cemetery Task Force to hold informational meetings

The following information has been provided by the Office of Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of Jeff Landry) - The Louisiana Cemetery Task Force will be hosting informational meetings next week to assist families whose loved ones are buried in cemeteries damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“It is very important that the damaged tombstones and displaced caskets, vaults, and remains are returned to their appropriate places,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “My office has been active in this mission since Laura passed and we are committed to properly and respectfully taking care of Louisiana’s deceased."

”Working to achieve that goal, we want to encourage anyone impacted to attend one of our informational meetings," continued AG Landry. “We will be joined by officials from FEMA who can assist with the paperwork required for the reburial and repair of graves damaged by Hurricanes Laura or Delta.”

Attendees to the following meetings should register in advance for “funeral assistance” by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362, visiting www.disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA Mobile App:

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Location: Immaculate Heart of Mary Founder’s Hall (2031 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles)Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Location: St. Mary of the Lake Parish Hall (11054 La Highway 384 in Lake Charles)

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020Time: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Location: Immaculate Conception Church Fellowship Hall (2700 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur)

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020 Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Blvd in New Orleans)

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020 Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (900 Convention Blvd in New Orleans)

Attorney General Jeff Landry also reminded those needing assistance who are unable to attend one of the aforementioned meetings that they may contact his office by phone at 225-326-6056 or by email at cemeterytaskforce@ag.louisiana.gov.

