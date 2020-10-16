Monroe woman recovers after catching COVID-19 twice, second time more severe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman has recovered from COVID-19 after catching it twice.

“It was scary. It was scary. Now I’m afraid if I’m going to get it again,” said Aerika Albritton.

In June, Aerika Albritton tested positive for the coronavirus. She said she was cleared by doctors after two negative tests and was able to return to work.

Jump forward to October, Albritton started to feel ill one day and went to the doctor for what she thought was an upper respiratory infection.

“I told them I already had COVID-19 and they told me you can’t get it twice, but my intuition told me it felt like the first time plus some,” said Albritton.

On October 6th, she tested positive again.

She said the first time she only had flu-like symptoms like congestion and a sore throat, but the second go-around was much worse.

“With the second time it actually affected my eyes. My eyes were hurting, they were watering, [and] they were getting pains in them. It was like a burning sensation and the headache was severe,” said Albritton.

Albritton said she’s unsure how she contracted the virus on either account.

She said knowing she has a child that has asthma and a fiancé that has already recovered from COVID-19 once before, practicing social distancing and continuing to use preventative safety measures have become a top priority.

“I take the precautions, I wash my hands, I use the GERM-X, I wear a mask, but sometimes it’s just not enough. It can get you,” said Albritton.

According to Soumya Swaminathan, a chief scientist at the World Health Organization, there is a chance you can catch COVID-19 twice, but it’s rare. There are only a few examples of reinfection out of more than 37 million confirmed cases.

Albritton hopes people will hear her story and continue to take the necessary precautions.

“It’s a snake. It’s a snake. It will sneak up on you. Like I said no fever here. I was just feeling fine and it hit me one day really bad. Don’t know how I got it but do what you can do to help yourself and others for sure,” said Albritton.

