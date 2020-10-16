Advertisement

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announces digital ‘I Voted’ sticker

'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020
'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020(Secretary of State website)
By Secretary of State
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by the Secretary of State:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing a digital, downloadable sticker for the upcoming November 3 and December 5 elections. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling locations will not distribute physical “I Voted” stickers to help protect the health and safety of our election workers and voters.

Voters may access the digital sticker by visiting sos.la.gov/IVotedSticker. After downloading the sticker, it can be displayed on social media or used as a digital background for electronic devices. Voters are also encouraged to share their pictures using the #GeauxVoteLouisiana hashtag.

“Knowing the excitement voters have for ‘I Voted’ stickers, we wanted to make sure there was a way for voters to express their pride in voting,” Secretary Ardoin said. “So in the midst of a pandemic, we introduce the Louisiana version of an electronic ‘I Voted’ sticker.”

Early voting for the Presidential General/Open Congressional Primary begins Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 27 (excluding Sundays) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Secretary of State. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that the rain activity will be over with between 12-2PM on Friday. A glorious weekend ahead!

News

Groundbreaking held in Pineville for upcoming Whataburger location

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Gauthier
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday, October 15 to welcome a new restaurant to Pineville: Whataburger!

Latest News

News

Whataburger coming to Pineville

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking on Thursday, October 15 to welcome a new restaurant to Pineville: Whataburger!

News

United Ways' Hurricane Laura Recovery Program

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The United Way has announced a program that's launching to help those affected by Hurricane Laura navigate their way through the recovery process.

State

Office of Public Health schedules flu clinics across the state

Updated: 12 hours ago
With flu season starting in Louisiana and COVID-19 remaining widespread across the state, now is the time to get your annual flu shot.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
A list of resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Erspamer breaks down potential amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Al Quartemont and Steven Maxwell
Al and Steven speak with Daniel Erspamer, CEO for the Pelican Institute, to break down seven amendments to the Louisiana Constitution.

News

Breaking down amendments to the Louisiana Constitution

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Al and Steven speak with Daniel Erspamer, CEO for the Pelican Institute, to break down seven amendments to the Louisiana Constitution.